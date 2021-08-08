Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating drowning incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene at Phinizy Pond near Gravel Pit Rd. investigating a drowning incident involving one victim.

A group of adult kayakers were at Phinizy Pond when one of the adults went into the water and could not be located after some time.

The dive team is on their way to the scene. Any further details will be released once they become available.

