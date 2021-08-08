Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Isolated rain chance this afternoon with warmer temperatures. Summer-like pattern returns for the work week.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a little cooler this morning and not quite as muggy with temperatures in the mid and upper 60s in a few locations along with some patchy fog development. A more general summer-like pattern is expected this afternoon as an upper level trough lifts north. Highs today are expected to be hotter in the low 90s. Isolated storms will be possible this afternoon into the evening, but most of the day should stay dry.

Temperatures look more seasonal by tomorrow and will stay seasonal through this upcoming week with highs back in the mid to low 90s Monday through Wednesday. Isolated to scattered storms look possible through the first half of the week with more rain possible after Wednesday.

Our summer-like pattern returns with a chance for pop-up showers each afternoon.
Our summer-like pattern returns with a chance for pop-up showers each afternoon.(WRDW)

The tropics are becoming more active again with three areas of potential tropical development in the eastern Atlantic. Fortunately, all of these areas currently don’t look to have impacts along the east coast of the US but we’ll be keeping a close eye on them. If the areas continue to develop, we could have Fred by next week. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

