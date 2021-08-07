Taliaferro County’s Schools going virtual due to rise in COVID cases

TALIAFERRO COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The rise in COVID cases is forcing one of our local school districts to go virtual after just two weeks back in the classroom. Taliaferro County says the decision comes out of abundance of caution after multiple students tested positive for COVID forcing four classrooms and one bus route to quarantine.

Today we talked to the principal and local health experts to see if parents in our other districts should expect this, too.

Empty halls already filled with this year’s artwork, ’my first day feelings’ from Toliver County’s second-grade class. Excited and nervous now principal Williams has to stop herself from tearing up.

“It feels like a failure to have to then shut your doors to the people who need to be in the building we want our students here and it is absolutely heartbreaking that they’re not,” said Cherita Williams, principal Taliaferro County’s school.

A tiny K-12 school in a small county, with a total of 170 students shut their doors after four positive COVID cases just this week.

“You know I think that is really almost the saddest part is that it wasn’t unexpected,” she said.

They required masks, students socially distanced, ate meals in their classrooms, enhanced cleaning protocols and hand sanitizer stations. But still, four positive cases which may not seem like a lot, but for an average class size of 10 students, just one positive case is 10 percent of the class. And when you consider who has been in contact, and has to quarantine, you could be talking half of your class.

“Schools have not been where the majority of transmissions have occurred,” said Dr. Rodger MacArthur, infectious disease specialist, Medical College of Georgia.

Health experts say schools are not a major cause of transmission but a reflection of the community. A community of about 1,500 people just 12 percent fully vaccinated. Here in Richmond County, our vaccination rate is barely breaking 40 percent.

“Our kids don’t care about wearing masks. It’s not a political thing for them they just want to be in school,” said Williams.

The district is using this as a chance for the whole community to hit the reset button and try to keep kids in school the rest of the semester. They’re hosting a testing drive next week at the school on Thursday 4-6, and the week after that a vaccine drive. We’ll have those details for you once they’re finalized.

