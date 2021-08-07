Advertisement

Emergency crews working accident on I-20 eastbound near exit 200

By William Rioux
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County dispatch confirms they are responding to an accident on I-20 eastbound near exit 200.

Dispatch says the call came in at 2:31 p.m. Traffic is slow moving right now and turns into one lane near the Savannah River. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

Check back for updates.

