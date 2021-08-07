Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw isolated showers and dense fog in a few locations this morning. Temperatures were mild & muggy in the mid to low 70s. Isolated shower chances will continue prior to midday.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms look possible again this afternoon. There should be plenty of dry weather during the day, but don’t be surprised by a passing shower or storm at some point, including the morning and late evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s, but if we see a good bit of sun then 90s can be expected. Winds will be out of the west between 4-8 mph.

Last day of 80s

A more general summer like pattern is expected by tomorrow as an upper trough lifts north. Highs on Sunday look hotter in the low 90s. Isolated storms will be possible Sunday afternoon into the evening, but most of the day should stay dry.

Temperatures look more seasonal by next week with highs back in the mid to low 90s Monday through Wednesday. Isolated storms look possible through the first half of next week with more rain possible after Wednesday.

Our typical summertime pattern returns with a chance for pop-up showers and storms each afternoon. (WRDW)

The tropics are becoming more active again with three areas of development in the eastern Atlantic. Fortunately, all of these areas currently don’t look to have impacts along the east coast of the US but we’ll be keeping a close eye on them. If the areas continue to develop we could have Fred by next week. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

We are currently monitoring three areas of potential tropical development in the Atlantic Basin right now. (WRDW)

