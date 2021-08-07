Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw isolated showers and dense fog in a few locations this morning. Temperatures were mild & muggy in the mid to low 70s. Most locations today were able to stay on the drier side but scattered showers and storms will still be a possibility this evening. Not everyone will see the rain. Make sure to download our First Alert Weather App so you can track the showers as you’re heading out the door this evening.

Tonight will be very similar to last night with temps returning to the low 70s and the chance for patchy fog by morning. Be sure to give yourself a few extra minutes as you’re heading off to church.

A more general summer-like pattern is expected by tomorrow as an upper trough lifts north. Highs on Sunday look hotter in the low 90s. Isolated storms will be possible Sunday afternoon into the evening, but most of the day should stay dry.

Temperatures look more seasonal by next week with highs back in the mid to low 90s Monday through Wednesday. Isolated storms look possible through the first half of next week with more rain possible after Wednesday.

The tropics are becoming more active again with three areas of development in the eastern Atlantic. Fortunately, all of these areas currently don’t look to have impacts along the east coast of the US but we’ll be keeping a close eye on them. If the areas continue to develop we could have Fred by next week. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

