Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Isolated showers and patchy fog are possible early Saturday. Plenty of dry weather mixed in Saturday, but rain is possible.
By Riley Hale
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated showers and patchy fog are possible tonight into early Saturday. Temperatures will stay muggy in the mid to low 70s.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms look possible again during the day Saturday. There should be plenty of dry weather during the day, but don’t be surprised by a passing shower or storm at some point during the day, including the morning and late evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s, but if we see a good bit of sun then 90s can be expected. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

A more general summer like pattern is expected by Sunday as the upper trough lifts north. Highs on Sunday look hotter in the low 90s. Isolated storms will be possible Sunday afternoon into the evening, but most of the day should stay dry.

Temperatures look more seasonal by next week with highs back in the mid to low 90s Monday through Wednesday. Isolated storms look possible through the first half of next week with more rain possible after Wednesday.

The tropics are becoming more active again with two areas of development in the eastern Atlantic, both currently don’t look to have impacts along the east coast of the US but we’ll be keeping an eye on it. If the areas continue to develop we could have Fred by next week. Keep it here for the latest.

