Murder suspect who fled to Texas extradited back to Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -A man who fled to Texas after reportedly shooting a woman in Belvedere has been extradited back to Aiken County.

As of Thursday afternoon, 26-year-old Jeremy Nobles is in the custody of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s charged with shooting 28-year-old Rebekah Clark in the head during a drive-by shooting on July 15. The incident occurred just outside of North Augusta on the 400 block of Audubon Circle.

On July 27, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reports Nobles was arrested in Texas around 4:20 p.m.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office acting on a tip located a vehicle Nobles was traveling in with another man. After a vehicle pursuit, Nobles was taken into custody without incident.

Nobles is currently being held in the Aiken County Detention Center where he is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest records.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.