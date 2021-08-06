Advertisement

Murder suspect who fled to Texas extradited back to Aiken County

Jeremy Nobles
Jeremy Nobles(ACSO)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -A man who fled to Texas after reportedly shooting a woman in Belvedere has been extradited back to Aiken County.

As of Thursday afternoon, 26-year-old Jeremy Nobles is in the custody of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s charged with shooting 28-year-old Rebekah Clark in the head during a drive-by shooting on July 15. The incident occurred just outside of North Augusta on the 400 block of Audubon Circle.

MORE | ‘It’s terrifying’: Neighbors express concern over gun crime

On July 27, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reports Nobles was arrested in Texas around 4:20 p.m.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office acting on a tip located a vehicle Nobles was traveling in with another man. After a vehicle pursuit, Nobles was taken into custody without incident.

MORE | Bond denied for suspect in slaying of local girl, mom

Nobles is currently being held in the Aiken County Detention Center where he is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest records.

Wanted posters

