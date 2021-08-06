Advertisement

Shane Beamer excited for first camp as Gamecocks head coach

South Carolina Head Football Coach Shane Beamer during a Gamecocks' practice.
South Carolina Head Football Coach Shane Beamer during a Gamecocks' practice.(ABC Columbia)
By Associated Press
Aug. 5, 2021
(AP) - First-year South Carolina coach Shane Beamer is excited to open his first camp as a head coach. The Gamecocks and Beamer started with a team meeting Thursday and will hit the practice field for the first time on Friday.

South Carolina will open the season at home against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 4. Beamer said he’s been planning for this moment for much of his professional life and certainly since he was hired to succeed Will Muschamp in December.

Beamer said while the team has many hurdles ahead, they’ve already made strides in the offseason that will serve them well this fall.

