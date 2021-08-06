School supply giveaways continuing this weekend across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School has started in parts of the CSRA and is coming up in others. With that in mind, local organizations want to make sure kids have all the supplied they need to start the school year.

Back to School Bash set at Diamond Lakes Library

The Back to School Bash will be Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the Diamond Lakes Library at 101 Diamond Lakes Way.

The purpose of the bash is to spread the word about free resources available for families in this community in addition to providing free school supplies.

The Back to School Bash is sponsored by the Richmond County Council of PTAs, Amerigroup, SWAT Foundation and the Augusta-Richmond County library system.

All Augusta-Richmond County Public Library branches are accepting new and unopened school supplies benefitting the bash. To schedule a donation or for more information about participating as a community resource, contact Erin Prentiss at prentisse@arcpls.org or 706-821-2612.

Drive-thru event planned in Aiken

A Fit 4 School drive-thru event is planned in Aiken, where Chandler Law Firm and Aiken County YMCA will present will offer free health screenings, school supplies and haircuts.

That event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Y, 621 Trolley Line Road in Graniteville. Visit fit4schoolsc.com to learn more.

Participants can also meet superheroes and princesses at the event, which will also include music and food.

For more information on either event, contact Olivia Stringfield at fit4schoolaiken@gmail.com.

Joe Jackson school supply giveaway set

A drive-thru event will be held at noon on Aug. 14 at the Aiken Recreation Center, 917 Jefferson Davis Highway.

Please wear a mask.

Donations are needed and being accepted at the rec center, Amelia’s at 132 Church St., Harrison-Culver Park at 4181 Augusta Road in Clearwater and Kyle’s Place Nail Salon at 942 Dougherty Road in Aiken Or contact Tandra at 803-663-6142.

Giveaway scheduled in Aiken

D’Vine Creations will hold its seventh annual back-to-school giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Crosland Park, 1676 Aldrich Place, Aiken.

Walk-up or drive-up only.

Call 803-292-7360 for more information.

How to help ‘Stuff the Bus’ in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. - A “Stuff the Bus” campaign will benefit students in Columbia County schools.

Stop by the big school bus in front of the Walmart in Evans and drop off your school supplies on Aug. 7 at 9 a.m.

For every backpack donated, English Insurance will donate another backpack full of school supplies.

All donations benefit the Columbia County School District.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.