Report lists fire at historic Aiken County Hospital as ‘intentional’

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Investigation into a recent fire at the historic Aiken County Hospital is still under investigation but a report states the incident may have been intentional.

The old hospital has remained unoccupied for some time but past Saturday just before 11 a.m., the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to reports of smoke coming out from the building’s chimney located at 828 Richland Avenue West.

An incident report states heavy, black smoke was coming out of the windows on the right side of the building. Fire crews were able to gain entry and discovered the fire was located on the ground floor of the building under the front entry steps.

The scene last Saturday at the Old Aiken County Hospital fire. (WRDW)

The report also states that a male subject was seen in the proximity of the hospital. Law enforcement officials were able to make contact with him.

“His statements were deemed suspicious as to the events that led to the discovery of the fire,” authorities noted in the incident report.

After the fire was extinguished, law enforcement began investigating the origin of the fire. That investigation is still ongoing.

While not common, trespassing at the old hospital has occurred in the past, the Aiken Department of Public Safety confirms.

The 57,408-square-foot building was constructed in 1934 and served as the first public hospital in Aiken.

The building served as the Aiken County Government Center until 2014 when the Aiken County Complex on University Parkway was constructed. The building has since been unoccupied.

News 12 will provide updates on this story as information becomes available.

