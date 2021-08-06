New moratorium ban brings good news to some, difficulty for others

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hundreds of local families now have more time to avoid eviction. This week the CDC issued a new moratorium banning evictions through October 3rd. This new moratorium is good news for many but not for everyone.

While this moratorium has saved thousands of families from facing eviction it’s left a hole in many landlords pockets. But the city’s rental assistance program aims to help them both. And now they’re catching them at the last stop before eviction, the courthouse.

For many renters another moratorium is a saving grace. But for landlords its another two months with fewer payments.

“If they don’t pay it I have to pay it. So its been a tough time,” said Theo Vanzant.

In addition to his job, Theo Vanzant has been a landlord for 12 years He has six tenets, four of which have filed for protection under the eviction moratorium.

“I understand COVID has impacted the economy, people are sick, people might have medical bills from it, but I’m stuck between a rock and a hard place,” he said.

A hard place that’s left a big hole in his pocket.

“As far as payments, maintenance, insurance as of last month it was around 50,000 dollars,” he said.

The Richmond County Marshall’s Office completed 209 evictions in July, 57 in the first five days of August. They say its lower than average. Housing and Community Development has been attending all eviction hearings to offer help with their rent assistance program.

“From a neutral perspective in the magistrate court, just to inform both parties in the hearing that the resource is available,” said Daniel Evans, community development manager, HCD.

The program helps cover rent for those who can’t afford it, helping both renters and landlords in a tight spot.

“...It’s a real time at the point of crisis intervention. Our team is able to provide to ensure that housing stability for everyone,” he said.

HCD says next weeks eviction hearings will ramp up to three days a week and they’ll be there for every hearing. They still have around $3 million worth of rental assistance available too. They’re encouraging anyone that needs the help to apply.

If you want to apply for the United Way’s rent assistance program, you can pull out your phone and text the word ‘RENT’ to 50503 or visit their website. For eviction, homeless prevention services you can call the Marion Barnes Resource Center at 706-724-8588. For South Carolina residents who need help with rent and utilities you can visit their website at South Carolina Housing.

