Myrtle Beach leaders provide updates on downtown revitalization efforts

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Renovation and revitalization are two big things that are happening in downtown Myrtle Beach.

On Thursday, city officials unveiled its latest efforts to spruce up the area and make it easier to walk around.

Councilmembers held a workshop at the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center, and the agenda was all about the city’s revitalization efforts for the downtown area.

“This is a very important day,” said Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune. “For the community, for council.”

The master plans for the project were adopted in 2019, but Bethune said Thursday was another opportunity to share more of the progress city leaders have made with the plans.

One of those plans involves the Broadway Theater, which officials say has construction documents complete. However, there are more items to check off on their to-do list before any bids can be made.

Improvements to the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk are also in the works. The project has been a major topic of discussion among residents and tourists who want to see the wooded structure repaired.

“It’s a little rough,” said Christian Poteet, who’s visiting the area.

Designer company Pike McFarland Hall Associates Inc. presented plans to council members Thursday with ways to bring some new life to the boardwalk.

A key ingredient to that idea? Fake wood.

Designers are proposing using synthetic wood, which has a longer lifespan compared to natural lumber.

A city spokesperson said council members have not made any final decisions about whether to move forward with using synthetic wood.

One of the workshop’s biggest, and most talked-about updates, surrounded the roads.

The city previously made recommendations to the South Carolina Department of Transportation with ways to better connect nearby communities to the Arts and Innovation District.

Those ideas include creating intersections and pedestrian walkways so people can conveniently get to the district.

This is in the same area where the DOT is expected to realign Highway 501 at the Broadway Street intersection, eventually connecting to 7th Avenue North at Oak Street.

Downtown development project members said SCDOT has accepted their ideas which will make the Arts and Innovation District more pedestrian-friendly.

“In the Arts and Innovation District, the traffic patterns are what I call wonky,” said Lauren Clever, Director for Downtown Development. “The intersections are very odd, they’re angled weird. We’re really looking at aligning those roadways so they make sense. Whether they’re signalized intersections or four-way stop signs with significant pedestrian markings on the streets.”

Clever says infrastructure as a whole is a key component to making communities successful.

“We need the proper infrastructure,” she said. “That’s water, sewer, storm drainage, and our roadways, and the pedestrian connection and the biking we want to include. That’s always been a goal and vision for this area. There are a lot of moving parts. And the 501 realignment project is a key project. It takes some really heavy traffic out of that small business area and diverts it out to the oceanfront as another major corridor into the City of Myrtle Beach in the downtown oceanfront area.”

Clever says the city is waiting to hear back from SCDOT on when the designs reflecting their recommendations are updated.

