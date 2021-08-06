Local health leaders consider COVID booster shots

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new surge in COVID-19 cases but the message from our local health experts is the same. Augusta University’s chief medical officer encourages those unvaccinated to get their shots.

“We’re following the science and we’re basing the recommendation based on what the science says. Right now the science says if you’re not vaccinated...you need to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Phillip Coule.

It comes as our local hospitals see more and more patients hospitalized with the virus.

COVID-19 cases

Take a look at this line graph showing the number of patients in Augusta’s hospitals since Tuesday. You can see the number went up every day at Augusta University, University Hospital, and Doctors Hospital.

With the delta variant spreading many are looking for extra protection against COVID-19. Booster shots are something our local health leaders say they are seriously considering to further protect people.

There are still plenty of discussions that need to happen before a booster shot could be available to anyone. So what is a booster and how does it work? Health officials say it’s not too complicated and can give you extra protection from COVID.

“The hospital was full prior to this surge with non-COVID patients,” said Dr. Coule. “We were already seeing record capacities.”

Nurses working in COVID units in the CSRA are drowning their patients on average are 44-years-old and are getting sicker than before.

“They are almost universally unvaccinated,” he said.

AU Health is discussing a booster shot for certain people.

“For healthcare providers, for those over 65, or for those who have a compromised immune system, it is a serious consideration,” he said.

It means taking a dose of the vaccine you already received and getting a third dose to help boost immune levels to COVID.

At the end of August, the Washington Square Clinic will temporarily close unless booster shots is approved.

“This is part of a transition to put the vaccine in the hands of the healthcare providers who are providing care on a routine basis,” he said.

Head infectious disease experts at two of our major hospitals sharing the same message, vaccines work.

“I know people feel confused,” he said. “Unfortunately, science and medicine is not as clean-cut and black and white as people want it.”

“Right now the science says if you’re not vaccinated...you need to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Coule.

Safety is another big part of this. They say they’re working to see who would actually need a booster shot. That would mean testing people for antibodies before getting a third dose. As for side effects from that third dose, that’s also being worked out right now.

