Local basketball stars’ journey to the Olympics

SANDERSVILLE, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve told you about Allisha Gray. The Sandersville native won a gold medal in three on three basketball in Tokyo. But before she was an Olympic champion, she was just a small town girl from Washington County. Today we sat down with Allisha’s family and high school coach to take us through the career of Allisha Gray.

As Allen Gray watched his oldest daughter Allisha win a gold medal, he felt all the hard work and sacrifice pay off for her.

“We were overjoyed, blessed, grateful, excited, all the adjectives you can think of,” said Gray.

Before she was gold medal Lish, she was just a seven-year-old girl who fell in love with basketball. Playing with her older brothers in the backyard.

“They would just play in this area. These stumps right here were all in play. So if the ball hit the stumps and went out it was the other person’s ball. Everything in this area was in play,” he said.

When Allisha got older, the Georgia Metros reached out to the Grays. What followed were long car rides to and from Atlanta up to five times a week in their old Ford Exhibition.

“That could wear a young child out. But she never complained. Her only question was are we gonna be late,” he said.

That drive helped Allisha catch the eye of her high school coach very early on.

“Three games into the season. Her first game she had 16. The next game she had maybe 18, 19. Then the next game she just exploded for 26, 27 points, and the rest is history,” said Sug Parker, high school coach.

Gray led the golden hawks to a perfect 32-0 record capped off with a state title as a sophomore. Her mark is left all over Washington County High School. Photos of the state championship team, her name hanging in the rafters next to her brother AJ. And her jersey front and center as soon as you walk in the building.

“She’s been a model role model for the citizens here in Washington County, and we’re just so grateful that she came here to play,” said Parker.

And now her name is etched in Olympic history, as gold medal Lish climbs yet another basketball mountain.

“As long as the conversation comes up with 3x3 those ladies names will always be a part of it,” said Gray.

Allisha’s dad says the road wasn’t always easy. Allisha tore her ACL and missed her entire senior year in high school. She also didn’t make two national teams. But Allen Gray says he hopes Allisha’s story inspires other young kids to not let a setback make you give up your dream.

