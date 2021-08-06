If you’re seeking a job, here are some hiring fairs across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there’ll be some hiring going on in the next few days. Here’s what we know about:

Columbia County

Hundreds of jobs are now up for grabs online for the new Amazon fulfillment center in Appling.

With most of the management positions filled, the company is looking to hire hundreds of other employees to work the floor.

Go online to apply at https://www.amazon.jobs/en/. All you have to do is enter “Appling” into the location, hit search, and the list of positions should pop up.

Aiken County

The Augusta GreenJackets are combining a job fair with a night of baseball.

The GreenJackets on Aug. 10 will take on the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at 7:05 p.m. at SRP Park, which will also play host to the 2021 CSRA Job & Career Fair from 6-8 p.m.

Fans who bring a resume to the SRP Park Box Office can get a $5 general admission/standing room only ticket that will gain them admission into the ballpark for both the game and the job fair.

Businesses from the CSRA that are scheduled to attend include: Augusta Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Aiken Technical College, the Georgia Army National Guard, Augusta Technical College, Augusta University Health, Augusta University, Bridgestone, Cintas, Crowne Plaza North Augusta, Dalzell Design Landscape, E-Z-GO/Textron, Family Y of Greater Augusta, Georgia National Guard, Jani-King, Leidos, MAU Workforce Solutions, SRP Federal Credit Union, TaxSlayer, T-Mobile and WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone.

Richmond County

GEORGIA WAR VETERANS NURSING HOME

Augusta University will hold a job fair for the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home on Aug. 10.

It will be from 10 a.m. to noon in collaboration with Goodwill Job Connection, 3179 Washington Road.

Career opportunities will be available for licensed practical nurses, nursing assistants and environmental services technicians

All are encouraged to apply online https://www.augusta.edu/careers prior to attending.

Social distancing will take place and masks are encouraged.

SITEL HIRING WEEK

Sitel Group, a customer experience company with a location in Augusta, plans to hire more than 500 associates during its National Hiring Week event to support new business and client growth in North America.

The virtual hiring event kicks off Aug. 9, from noon to 6 p.m. local time, and lasts through Aug. 13.

“Despite the unexpected challenges that have occurred over the last year, we have not changed our commitment at Sitel Group to lead our associates toward long-term career paths with opportunities to grow,” said Michael Lackaye, Sitel director of talent acquisition.

Applicants interested in a career at Sitel Group are encouraged to register for its National Virtual Job Fair at https://sitelnationalhiringday.easyvirtualfair.com. To learn more about the #SitelLife, follow Facebook/Sitel.USA for updates during National Hiring Week.

Virtual

Employers will be targeting jobseekers who have security clearances during a virtual hiring fair Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organized by Transition Careers LLC, the focus of the job fair will be hot job opportunities in Augusta and nationwide.

Active-duty, reserve, National Guard, military retirees and civilians with experience in defense, engineering, information technology, cyber and intelligence are encouraged to register and participate.

Active or current (used within 24 months) security clearance issued by the U.S. federal government is required for job seekers to participate.

Job seekers must pre-register and submit their resume. There will also be jobs available nationwide as well, according to Jason Semerakis, founder and CEO of Transition Careers LLC, who is responsible for coordinating the event.

“So even if they are interested in relocating or maybe entertaining jobs elsewhere, they’ll be able to find out about that, as well,” he said.

To participate, jobseekers need to go to www.transitioncareers.com/JSR to RSVP and upload their resumes. Semerakis said even if you can’t attend during the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. time slot, those interested should still register and upload their resume anyway.

