Hawks sign draft picks Johnson, Cooper before summer league

(AP) - The Atlanta Hawks have signed first-round draft pick Jalen Johnson before the forward participates in the team’s summer league in Las Vegas. The former Duke standout was the No. 20 overall pick in the NBA draft last week.

The Hawks also signed their second-round pick, point guard Sharife Cooper from Auburn, to a two-way contract. Johnson, Cooper and 2020 second round pick Skylar Mays will be on the summer league team that will compete in Las Vegas beginning Sunday.

The team will be coached by Hawks assistants Jamelle McMillan and Marlon Garnett and new G League College Park coach Steve Gansey.

