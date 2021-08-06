Advertisement

Harris English shoots 62 to take 2-shot lead in Memphis

Harris English reacts to winning the Travelers Championship golf tournament on the eighth...
Harris English reacts to winning the Travelers Championship golf tournament on the eighth playoff hole at TPC River Highlands, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Harris English shot an 8-under 62 on Thursday to match his lowest PGA Tour score and take the first-round lead in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

The 2013 winner at TPC Southwind, English had a two-stroke lead over Jim Herman, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter and Matthew Wolff, with Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler and Marc Leishman another shot back at 65. DeChambeau returned to competition after missing the Tokyo Olympics because of a positive test for COVID-19.

The 32-year-old English birdied the first four holes making a 27-foot putt on the par-4 second and added birdies on Nos. 6, 7 and 9 to match the course front-nine mark of 7-under 28. The 28 also is English’s career-low for nine holes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCSO investigation
Richmond County deputies face investigation over viral video
Megan and Shay Dinkins
Friend speaks out on local mom, girl lost in triple killing
Columbia County schools
McDuffie County schools mandate masks; surge hits hospitals hard
Hilton Head Island
Shark bites Hilton Head lifeguard in region’s 2nd attack in a week
Sharla Hamilton
3rd person charged in murder of kidnapped Aiken man

Latest News

South Carolina Head Football Coach Shane Beamer during a Gamecocks' practice.
Shane Beamer excited for first camp as Gamecocks head coach
cooper headed to nba draft
Hawks sign draft picks Johnson, Cooper before summer league
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
Probe into Raven Saunders’ gesture suspended following mother’s death
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
After Jones’ trade, Ridley is Falcons’ new go-to receiver