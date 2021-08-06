Advertisement

Evans man pleads not-guilty in fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend

Jaden Ross
Jaden Ross
By Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Evans man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend in Hephzibah a few months ago entered a not-guilty plea today.

This morning, 20-year-old Jaden Ross came before Judge John Flythe for arraignment at the Augusta Judicial Center.

He’s been held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center since April 29, after being charged with gunning for gunning down 20-year-old Brenleigh Kitchens.

Richmond County deputies say Ross shot Kitchens on Aintree Road in Hephzibah back on April 28. She was taken to Augusta University Health to be treated, but she died the next day.

Ross was arrested about an hour and a half after the shooting.

At a bond hearing in May, District Attorney Jared Williams represented the state at Ross’ hearing, blaming the slaying on Ross’ “uncontrollable rage.” Ross had been trying to get back together with Kitchens for a year but she refused, Williams said. The prosecutor said Ross thought that if he couldn’t have Kitchens, no one could.

MORE | Many mourn victim ‘who had the biggest heart’ as ex-boyfriend charged with her murder

Many mourned Kitchens’ passing, calling her beautiful, kind and full of heart.

At today’s hearing, Ross said little besides agreeing to sign a not guilty plea form.

He continues to be held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center where he awaits a jury trial.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCSO investigation
Richmond County deputies face investigation over viral video
Charles Lane, the Augusta watermelon man.
Meet the Watermelon Man, planting seeds of kindness across Augusta
Park
New details emerge about night of slaying in Atlanta park
Hospital
COVID surge is ‘senseless,’ local doc says as hospitals are flooded
Crash
22-year-old victim ID’d in deadly Bamberg County crash

Latest News

School supplies WRDW
School supply giveaways continuing this weekend across CSRA
Amid new COVID wave, Taliaferro County closes schools for 2 weeks
Georgia Department of Labor office in Augusta.
Employment on mend here, but payout from pandemic still stunning
Jeremy Nobles
Murder suspect who fled to Texas extradited back to Aiken County