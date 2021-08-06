Evans man pleads not-guilty in fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Evans man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend in Hephzibah a few months ago entered a not-guilty plea today.

This morning, 20-year-old Jaden Ross came before Judge John Flythe for arraignment at the Augusta Judicial Center.

He’s been held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center since April 29, after being charged with gunning for gunning down 20-year-old Brenleigh Kitchens.

Richmond County deputies say Ross shot Kitchens on Aintree Road in Hephzibah back on April 28. She was taken to Augusta University Health to be treated, but she died the next day.

Ross was arrested about an hour and a half after the shooting.

At a bond hearing in May, District Attorney Jared Williams represented the state at Ross’ hearing, blaming the slaying on Ross’ “uncontrollable rage.” Ross had been trying to get back together with Kitchens for a year but she refused, Williams said. The prosecutor said Ross thought that if he couldn’t have Kitchens, no one could.

Many mourned Kitchens’ passing, calling her beautiful, kind and full of heart.

At today’s hearing, Ross said little besides agreeing to sign a not guilty plea form.

He continues to be held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center where he awaits a jury trial.

