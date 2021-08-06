Education roundup: Dominion donates $20,000 to Aiken Tech

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Technical College has been awarded a $20,000 Dominion Energy Foundation grant to support its student microgrants program.

The Aiken Technical College Foundation applied on behalf of the college to support students who have completed at least three-quarters of their degree or certificate program but are at risk of stopping out due to financial barriers.

Microgrant recipients must have genuine unmet financial need and have used all other sources of aid, be on track to graduate within the next semester or year, and have an outstanding financial gap that will prevent them from continuing and completing their academic program or credential.

“Federal financial aid prevents colleges and universities from using federal dollars for this evidence-based, student success-oriented approach. This student microgrant program will help cover modest financial shortfalls of up to $1,000, affecting the students’ ability to pay tuition and fees and preventing them from stopping their studies or dropping out,” said Aiken Technical College Foundation Director Dr. Beth LaClair.

The college will be establishing this fund to support students in completing their program of study and being prepared to enter the workforce in the Aiken County region. Dominion Energy is the first to support the microgrant completion grants program.

Center for Lifelong Learning to start enrolling students soon

AIKEN, S.C. - The newly formed Center for Lifelong Learning at the University of South Carolina Aiken will begin enrolling students at an open house on Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Business and Education building, Room 134.

Registration is open to all interested adult learners.

“Many of our students find it convenient to register for courses in person,” said David Tavernier, liaison for the center. “The open house provides an opportunity for students to ask questions about course offerings and get help with the registration process.”

The center will offer over 45 unique courses throughout the fall 2021 semester, with study topics ranging from Apple technology, cooking, writing and history.

This fall, Pulitzer Prize winner Steve Naifeh, will present “Art of Biography.” Jim Knight, paleontologist, archeologist and former curator of natural history at the South Carolina State Museum, will present “Venomous Snake Fauna of South Carolina.” Dr. Tom Mack, historian and UofSC Aiken professor emeritus, will present “100 Things to Do in Augusta Before you Die.”

The Center for Lifelong Learning is the result of a merger between the McGrath Computer Learning Center and the Academy for Lifelong Learning.

Membership fees are $35, and individual class prices range from $5 to $22, depending on the number of sessions. Classes are held in person on the UofSC Aiken campus. For more information, contact the department of External Programs at 803-641-3741 or extprograms@usca.edu. Additional information can also be found online at usca.edu/epced/continuing-education.

Several students of local schools are named HBCU Scholars

WASHINGTON - The White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities announced its eighth cohort of HBCU Scholars.

The program recognizes 86 undergraduate, graduate, and professional students for their accomplishments in academics, leadership, civic engagement and much more.

Currently enrolled at 54 of our nation’s HBCUs, the scholars were selected from an applicant pool of over 200 students who submitted completed applications that included a transcript, resume, essay, and letter of recommendation. Applications also required the signature of their university president, adding a level of prestige to this application process.

Locally, the scholars include:

LeShawn Doolittle, of Augusta, who attends Paine College

Madison Stafforf, of Jonesboro, who attends Paine College

Joshua Gayle, of Augusta, who attends Voorhees College

Angelon Brooks, of Denmark, who attends Denmark Technical College

Quitasia Donaldson, of Denmark, who attends Voorhees College

Also in the news ...

A Midland Valley High School student won $500 in an audio podcast scholarship competition sponsored by South Carolina’s electric cooperatives. Carsen Grice is receiving $500 as a finalist in the competition. Seventy-four high school students from across South Carolina competed in the competition. All were participants in the Virtual Youth Experience earlier this summer.

To help bridge the digital divide, the Georgia Department of Education and Verizon Public Sector announced a program to provide wireless broadband data and voice services to underserved communities. Connectivity for mobile hotspots, smartphones, laptops, and other selected equipment will available to eligible recipients through state agencies, political subdivisions, and nonprofits.

Georgia state Superintendent Richard Woods is seeking students in grades 10-12 to serve on his 2021-22 student advisory council. Click here for the 2021-22 Student Advisory Council application. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sept. 1.

