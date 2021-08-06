Dozens indicted over Wilkes County drug-trafficking scheme

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A multi-agency drug trafficking investigation has culminated in the criminal conspiracy indictment of 21 defendants in Georgia federal court.

Operation Wynner Storm targeted gang-related drug trafficking in the Wilkes County, Lincoln County and McDuffie County areas, according to federal prosecutors.

The primary charge in the indictment — conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana — carries a statutory penalty upon conviction of 10 years to life in federal prison and fines of up to $10 million, followed by not less than five years of supervised release.

The newly unsealed 51-count indictment describes a conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine or 500 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, along with cocaine and marijuana, dating back at least to April 2019. Many of the defendants also are charged with illegal firearms possession, and the indictment includes the forfeiture of eight guns seized during the investigation.

An additional 18 defendants are being prosecuted on state charges related to the investigation.

“On behalf of local law enforcement and the good citizens of Wilkes County, we appreciate the hard work by the Safe Streets Task Force in making all of Wilkes County a safer place to live,” said Wilkes County Sheriff Mark Moore.

Those charged in Operation Wynner Storm include:

Exjaben “Zay” Demontaz Hardman , 42, of Washington, charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana; using or maintaining a drug premises; and 24 counts of use of communication facility, a charge related to the use of telephones to facilitate the conspiracy.

Sherman “Shorty” Redzuees Blackmon , of Washington, charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana; and four counts of use of communication facility.

Paul “Mike” Mickel McKittrick , 40, of Washington, charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and 12 counts of use of communication facility.

Calvin “Swang Lo” Terrill Wynn , 33, of Washington, charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana; and three counts of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Timothy “TP” Derrick Pettus , 53, of Duluth, charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana; and three counts of use of communication facility.

William Daniel Mason , 52, an inmate at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and two counts of use of communications facility.

Amanda Kirkland Smith , 40, of Washington, charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana.

Derrick “DB” Demond Barnett , 44, an inmate at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison, charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and two counts of use of communication facility.

Jermaine “Chunk” Wingfield , 32, of Washington, charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana; and two counts of use of communication facility.

Roger “P” Levar Powell , 44, of Washington, charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and two counts of use of communication facility.

Stevie Lamar Shank , 49, of Washington, charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana, and two counts of use of communication facility.

Elijah Abdullah Davis , 35, of Washington, charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana; and one count of use of communication facility.

Willie Fitzgerald Young , 51, of Rayle, charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana; and three counts of use of communication facility.

William Paul Murray , 66, of Washington, charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana; using or maintaining a drug premises; and one count of use of communication facility.

Lindsey Harris Andrews , 37, of Washington, charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana; and two counts of use of communication facility.

Lila Marie Quarles , 41, of Washington, charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana; and two counts of use of communication facility.

Cynthia Leigh McCarty , 54, Washington, charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana; and two counts of use of communication facility.

Demetrius “Dee” Antonio Perkins , 39, an inmate at Riverbend Correctional Facility in Milledgeville, charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana.

Stephanie Marie Adams , 24, of Washington, charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana; and two counts of use of communication facility.

Taylor Ann Marie Farmer , 29, of Crawfordville, charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; and three counts of use of communication facility.

Tracy “T-Mo” Reid Moore, of Athens, charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana; and two counts of use of communication facility.

Initial appearance hearings in U.S. District Court have been underway for the defendants.

Agencies investigating the case include the FBI; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Probation Office; the Georgia Bureau of Investigation; the Georgia Department of Community Supervision; the Georgia State Patrol; the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office; the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office; the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office; the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office; and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patricia G. Rhodes.

Also in the news ...

Several local defendants recently have been adjudicated in federal court on charges that include illegal firearms possession, including:

Devonta Armon Stallings , 28, of Augusta, who awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies spotted Stallings March 28, when he ran from a group loitering in a known drug area and tossed a pistol before being captured. Stallings was on state probation at the time of his arrest.

William Thomas Nealous III, 30, of Martinez, who awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Columbia County deputies found Nealous with an AR-15 style rifle in his vehicle July 2, while investigating reports of a man driving slowly through a neighborhood. Nealous was on probation for a previous felony conviction at the time of the arrest.

James Stallings III, 29, of Augusta, who awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Stallings encountered Richmond County deputies July 27when they were called to investigate shots fired outside an Augusta hotel.

