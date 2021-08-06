Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain chances look a little higher today with higher atmospheric moisture moving over the region thanks to an upper level trough. Isolated to scattered storms are expected to develop this afternoon. Rain chances look highest for CSRA counties along and south of I-20. Highs on today will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the east generally less than 10 mph. Heavy rain could trigger an isolated flood alert or two Friday into early Saturday.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms look possible again during the day Saturday. There should be plenty of dry weather during the day, but don’t be surprised by a passing shower or storm at some point during the day. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

A more general summer like pattern is expected by Sunday as the upper trough lifts north. Highs on Sunday look hotter in the low 90s. Isolated storms will be possible Sunday afternoon into the evening, but most of the day should stay dry.

Temperatures looks more seasonal by next week with highs back in the mid to low 90s Monday through Wednesday. Isolated storms look possible most afternoons next week.

