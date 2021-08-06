Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today we started off on the soggier side with on and off showers and overcast skies. We do have the potential for a few more scattered showers and storms this evening. This will mostly depend on who saw the most sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to stay in the lower 70s this evening with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms look possible again during the day Saturday. There should be plenty of dry weather during the day, but don’t be surprised by a passing shower or storm at some point during the day. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

A more general summer like pattern is expected by Sunday as the upper trough lifts north. Highs on Sunday look hotter in the low 90s. Isolated storms will be possible Sunday afternoon into the evening, but most of the day should stay dry.

Temperatures look more seasonal by next week with highs back in the mid to low 90s Monday through Wednesday. Isolated storms look possible through the first half of next week with more rain possible after Wednesday.

The tropics are becoming more active again with two areas of development in the eastern Atlantic, both currently don’t look to have impacts along the east coast of the US but we’ll be keeping an eye on it. If the areas continue to develop we could have Fred by next week. Keep it here for the latest.

