COVID updates: Numbers tell the story of steep rise in CSRA

By Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While the start of school has kids at the forefront of concern about the rising COVID wave, the overall number of people in hospitals with coronavirus is continuing to go up in our area, too.

University Hospital on Friday was up to 74 COVID inpatients. Three days ago, the hospital reported 39, and as exactly a month ago before the delta variant set in, the hospital was down to three COVID inpatients.

MORE | Amid new COVID wave, Taliaferro County closes schools for 2 weeks

Augusta University Medical Center on Friday had 59 COVID inpatients, an increase of six over Thursday, while Doctors Hospital was up one patient to 31 inpatients and the Charlie Norwood Veteran Affairs Medical Center was up four to 36 inpatients.

A graph using figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows how steep the rise in cases is. The chart, shown below, illustrates hospital inpatients in the Georgia portion of the CSRA, dating back to April 2020.

The chart shows COVID inpatient totals peaking at the beginning of this year, then dropping dramatically until July, when a sharp rise accompanied the delta variant’s spread.

MORE | Potential military vaccine mandate brings distrust, support

Other telling statistics include the vaccination numbers for teens in our area:

  • According to Georgia DPH, a higher percentage of teens are vaccinated in Columbia County than the general population. The agency says 42 percent of 12- to 19-year-olds are vaccinated, compared to 37 percent of the county’s entire population.
  • In Richmond County, 31 percent of teens are vaccinated, which is more in line with the general population, with a 32 percent vaccination rate overall.

Also in the news ...

  • Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the state has seen an increase in COVID vaccinations since a rise in infections fueled by the delta variant of the virus. But he said Friday that some people may never be willing to take the shots, and he reiterated his opposition to COVID-related mandates. Kemp spoke at an elementary school in Cherokee County that reopened this week. But educators have had to contend with strong resistance to mask mandates from some parents and political leaders.
  • A day after the mayor of Columbia, S.C., issued a mask mandate in schools, the Palmetto State’s attorney general says his office is looking into the legality of that and will make an announcement next week. Columbia’s mayor made the decision Wednesday, saying it would protect kids too young to get the vaccine during the current surge. But that puts him at odds with Gov. Henry McMaster, who banned mask policies for all public schools.
  • Another lawmaker from South Carolina announced he’s tested positive for COVID-19. Like Sen. Lindsey Graham, U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman is fully vaccinated. He says he is only experiencing minor symptoms and will be in quarantine for 10 days. Norman’s case appears to be another instance of a “breakthrough” infection during this recent surge of the delta variant.

