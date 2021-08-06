Columbia County talks plans to keep kids in the classroom

TALIGAERRO COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - COVID-19 is already disrupting the new school year. Talifaerro County Schools started back on July 19. Now they’re making the call to switch to virtual learning for the next week. It’s cause for concern for our districts who just started back. Today we talked to them about their plans to keep kids in the classroom.

The first week of school is just wrapping up for Columbia County and students say it’s been a good start.

“It’s been fun to be back, I mean it feels weird because it’s like, forgotten how real school is,” said Brooke Warner, Evans High School senior.

Brooke Warner is a senior at Evans High School. After what she went through last year she’s happy to have her senior year in-person five days a week.

“If we go back to the A-B schedule, you kind of miss out on the experience of school, so, hope it stays,” she said.

With COVID cases on the rise, will things stay the way they are?

The Columbia County School District says the year is off to a great start, but they will continue to monitor and adjust as issues come up.

Still, one Columbia County grandparent is concerned about COVID, but she feels confident in the district’s plan.

“I feel comfortable with what the administration is trying to do, but you know just concerned, just really kind of concerned a little bit.”

The Richmond County School System also says things are off to a good start. But they have heard concerns from some parents about masks.

“We have gotten feedback from parents who are concerned, and want to know that we are going to be providing mask breaks and opportunities for students to take a break from wearing a mask all day,” said Lynthia Ross, Richmond County School System.

Richmond County students will get mask breaks when they’re outside and at lunch. Both counties both say they will continue working with health officials as the year continues.

