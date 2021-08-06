Advertisement

Can you help deputies locate this wanted man in Augusta?

James Kenneth Merritt
James Kenneth Merritt(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who’s wanted in a false imprisonment case.

James Kenneth Merritt is wanted on suspicion of false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and hindering a 911 phone call.

The incident occurred Wednesday in the 1500 block of Santa Rosa Drive in Augusta, according to authorities.

Merritt is described as 45 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of him.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact Investigator Anthony Gregory at 706-821-1451 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

