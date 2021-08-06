Amid new COVID wave, Taliaferro County closes schools for 2 weeks

CRAWFORDVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Taliaferro County School System this week suspended face-to-face school.

The switch to virtual and paper-and-pencil learning from home started Wednesday, with a tentative return date of Aug. 18. Final return plans will be announced Aug. 13.

When they return to class, students will be under an “A/B” hybrid alternating schedule that will mean not all students are on campus every day.

The change came after students had been in class for a couple of weeks. Opening on July 19, Taliaferro was one of the first districts in Georgia to start the school year.

The decision “came after much deliberation and out of an abundance of caution,” according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

“We love our students, staff, and community too much to put anyone in harm’s way,” the post said.

