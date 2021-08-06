Advertisement

Amid new COVID wave, Taliaferro County closes schools for 2 weeks

By Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAWFORDVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Taliaferro County School System this week suspended face-to-face school.

The switch to virtual and paper-and-pencil learning from home started Wednesday, with a tentative return date of Aug. 18. Final return plans will be announced Aug. 13.

I-TEAM | Local doctor discusses rising COVID cases in children

When they return to class, students will be under an “A/B” hybrid alternating schedule that will mean not all students are on campus every day.

The change came after students had been in class for a couple of weeks. Opening on July 19, Taliaferro was one of the first districts in Georgia to start the school year.

The decision “came after much deliberation and out of an abundance of caution,” according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

“We love our students, staff, and community too much to put anyone in harm’s way,” the post said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCSO investigation
Richmond County deputies face investigation over viral video
Charles Lane, the Augusta watermelon man.
Meet the Watermelon Man, planting seeds of kindness across Augusta
Park
New details emerge about night of slaying in Atlanta park
Hospital
COVID surge is ‘senseless,’ local doc says as hospitals are flooded
Crash
22-year-old victim ID’d in deadly Bamberg County crash

Latest News

In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Because of lack of space, baby struggling with COVID-19 airlifted 150 miles away
Professor Richard J. Creswick, whose wife is immunocompromised, believes the law allows the...
SC Supreme Court asked to decide if UofSC can mandate masks
Augusta University College of Science and Mathematics building.
AU getting ready for fall semester amid latest COVID spike
delta variant
I-TEAM: Local doctor discusses rising COVID cases in children