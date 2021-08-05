Wrong-way crash causes traffic snags at I-20, Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A serious traffic accident affected drivers just before 2 p.m. Thursday on a major thoroughfare in Augusta.

It happened at mile marker 199 of westbound Interstate 20, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

A Jeep SUV was traveling east in the westbound lane of I-20 at Washington Road when it struck a barrier, eventually coming to stop in front of the Georgia welcome center, deputies said.

The Jeep caused a secondary accident that was minor at the Washington Road exit, deputies said.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

All lanes of traffic were open as of 3:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.