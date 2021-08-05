Weather and Shelter Animals: How does weather impact the adoption process?

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summer time can be a great time to play outside and splash around with your best friend—but it can also be a tough time to adopt out animals.

“We are absolutely at capacity. We have way too many animals here looking for homes and we’re really desperate to get them out of here.” (Kathy Jacobs, FOTAS Program Coordinator)

When intense heat, cold, rain, or severe weather is in the forecast—we aren’t the only ones affected.

“Weather has a very large impact on the dogs behavior here at the shelter”.

Jacobs says dogs can sense lightning and thunder from storms—which we know—often happen on summer afternoons.

“We’re not here all night to comfort them so it is really stressful for them. So you’ll see them acting a lot different in the mornings when we come to walk them.”

That can be a turn off the next day—to someone looking for a pet. Those storms—or intense heat can also can cut down on volunteers—and traffic at the shelter—

“The public doesn’t come out to adopt on a rainy day—they don’t want to bring a dog home in the rain so these guys just sit here.”

Employees do what they can to keep pets entertained and comfortable when intense weather strikes—but the truth is—

”They’re not getting any better sitting here in the kennel.”

So, they’re begging you--to help find these pets--homes to keep them safe, and loved when bad weather strikes.

Reporting in Aiken, Mikel Hannah-Harding — On Your Side.

