Suspect arrested in Augusta aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has canceled an alert for a suspect in an aggravated assault.

The incident happened Sunday at 2040 Broad St., according to deputies.

The suspect is Carl Lorenzo Jones, 38.

Earlier this week, deputies asked the public to be on the lookout for him.

On Thursday, authorities said he’d been arrested without incident in the 2100 block of Gordon Highway.

