Richmond County first day of school: ‘It’s just an amazing feeling to have all of our students back’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School is back in session, and keeping your kids safe in the classroom is top priority this year. Today was the first day of school for Richmond and Columbia counties. All day our team’s been talking to parents, teachers, and superintendents about expectations for the year.

We saw so many parents dropping their kids off for in-person learning for the first time in over a year. Everyone was masked up here. The district says they’ve learned from last year and how to handle those issues that kept some kids out of the classroom.

As students stepped off the bus for the first day of school the decision for parents to hold their hand and walk them into school was a tough one.

“For me it was a tossup,” said a RCSS parent.

“It’s a little emotional,” said Rachel Belcher, RCSS parent.

Rachel Belcher has a kindergartener and a first grader, they stayed home last year.

“It was a little struggle especially with the assignments and everything like that,” said Belcher. “We got through the year.”

They hope this year will be better and safer.

“I’m pretty sure the school’s going to keep them safe,” she said.

The district says they’re more than prepared to do just that.

“It’s just an amazing feeling to have all of our students back in school,” said Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, RCSS Superintendent. “Our administrators, teachers, faculty, and staff are prepared to receive all of our students.”

The biggest change you could see is communication between parents and their schools.

“In the event that anything occurs we’re just going to be very very transparent with sharing information,” he said.

That information will come from weekly COVID meetings with the Department of Health and a local hospital group to watch COVID numbers. Richmond County says if someone in class does have COVID the school will contact only people who were in close contact.

‘Typically is we have a large number of students and teachers that have to be quarantined that might be a trigger point for us to consider at-home learning,” said Bradshaw.

And schools were learning from home because of staffing issues last year. The district says they added than 300 first-year teachers.

“We’ve gotten a very good response, so we don’t believe that’s going to be an issue this coming school year,” he said.

And parents say they’re finally looking forward to a successful year.

“Just as long as they keep the kids safe and teach them the best way they can,” said Belcher.

