Politics roundup: Georgia notifying voters who could be removed from rolls

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said election officials are sending 185,666 notifications this week to voter files that have registered no contact with Georgia’s election system for at least five calendar years.

Raffensperger instructed county election officials to mail no-contact notices to 185,666 people. Their registrations will be classified as inactive if they do not respond within 30 days. These registrations are for people who have had no contact in the election system in the past five calendar years.

No contact means they have neither voted, requested an absentee ballot, signed a petition, updated their registration by changing their address or renewed their driver’s license.

Inactive status does not prevent voters from casting a regular ballot as usual. Voters on the inactive list who try to cast a ballot will not realize they had been made inactive.

People receiving a notification can return it, postage-free, and avoid being classified as inactive.

Voter files that remain inactive for two more election cycles will be mailed another notice asking them to confirm their registration. Inactive voters who do not respond to the second notice will have their registration canceled.

“Accurate voter lists are fundamental to election integrity,” Raffensperger said. “They ensure ineligible people cannot vote, allow counties to effectively allocate resources so there are no long lines, and help make sure voters get accurate information about casting their ballot.”

Democratic Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff this week introduced the Right to Vote Act, which he described as legislation to create a first-ever affirmative federal voting rights guarantee for all U.S. citizens. The bill would allow Americans to challenge in court any policy that restricts ballot access. “The Right to Vote Act will for the first time enshrine the right to vote in Federal statute and allow U.S. citizens to challenge in court any policy that makes it harder for them to participate in elections,” Ossoff said.

Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock recently held his first hearing as chair of U.S. Senate Banking Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Protection. The hearing, titled “Protecting Consumers from Financial Fraud and Scams in the Pandemic Recovery Economy” explored the rise in consumer scams during pandemic, role of Congress to protect against fraud. Georgia Watch Executive Director Liz Coyle testified.

U.S. Rep. Rick W. Allen, R-Augusta, led more than 50 members of Congress in supporting an amicus brief filed Monday to the U.S. District Court, Northern District Court of Georgia in the upcoming case United States v. Georgia. The brief urges the court to uphold Georgia’s election law, citing the state’s constitutional authority to enact updates to its election laws regarding the times, places, and manner of conducting elections. ”The Constitution grants states – not the Executive Branch or federal courts – broad discretion to prevent potential voter fraud and voter intimidation, including implementing voter ID,” Allen said.

Allen recently introduced H.R. 4734, the American Science First Act, legislation that prohibits the National Science Foundation from providing grants to any individual or entity that is affiliated or has a relationship with a Chinese Communist military company. ”For far too long, our intelligence community has warned us about the harm posed by China’s theft of American research and intellectual property,” Allen said. “In order for the U.S. to retain our competitive edge on the world stage, Congress must close current loopholes that China could exploit to gain access to research funding.”

