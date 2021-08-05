Advertisement

Orangeburg woman wins big with scratcher ticket

By Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg woman is declaring financial freedom after winning $300,000 playing the lottery.

The woman, who did not wish to be identified, says her emotions overflowed when she scratched off the top prize win on a $10 ticket purchased at the Quick Pantry #5 on Five Shop Road in Orangeburg.

Lottery officials say the odds of winning it all were 1 in 900,000.

“My goodness,” she said. “Unbelievable.”

The Orangeburg winner leaves one top prize of $300,000 remaining in the $10 Lucky Loot game.

Quick Pantry #5 in Orangeburg received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

