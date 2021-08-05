New beer coming to the Savannah River Brewing Co. to help fight cancer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new beer coming to the Savannah River Brewing Company focused on fighting cancer. 100 percent of its proceeds will stay local and go to Paceline, a fundraiser that donates to the Georgia Cancer Center. Today we got an inside look into “Happy to help.”

Three friends coming together to fight cancer through beer, they came up with Happy to Help. An idea that was talked about years ago between friends Ian Mercier and Adam Fulmer.

“He said great idea lets kind of put a pin in that and two years later he came out and said hey let’s do that beer,” said Ian Mercier, president, Medical College of Georgia Foundation.

Happy to Help is a little sweet and a little tart strawberry flavored beer. They’re brewing 30 barrels of it which is about 10,000 10 ounce cans.

“Owners of restaurants and bars can’t wait to get this beer. Our customers can’t wait to get this beer,” said Jim Christian, taproom manager, Savannah River Brew Co.

It’s a beer not only supporting a great cause but specially designed by local artist Porkchop. His robot named ‘happy’ is on the can. Something he created about eight years ago.

“It was an election cycle and usually that is when people are the most bitter at each other. And I was thinking how can I get people to smile or just be a little more positive to each other and that’s how the whole happy thing came about,” said Leonard “Porkchop” Zimmerman, artist.

He says now ‘happy’ is taking on another role.

“With this, I was able to attach it to something else and make it bigger than it is and use it to promote a good cause because my dad passed away last year with cancer so this just felt like the right thing to do,” he said.

Adam Fulmer is the man behind the brew making sure the taste lives up to its cause. A process that is expected to take around three weeks.

“It’s very labor-intensive and it’s very much a labor of love and I think it makes what we’re doing so much more positive and so much more meaningful,” said Adam Fulmer, head brewer, Savannah River Brew Co.

They’re excited to get this beer out to the community.

“I can’t say enough about how incredibly gracious these two are for lending their talents to the paceline cause. We’re looking to help people that are fighting against cancer and supporting the Georgia Cancer Center, really really excited about where this is going,” said Mercier.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.