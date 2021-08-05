Advertisement

New details emerge about night of slaying in Atlanta park

By Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - In Atlanta, officers are releasing new information on the stabbing death of a woman and her dog in Piedmont Park.

The Atlanta Police Department released video of people they say were in or around the park the night Katie Janness and her dog were killed on July 28.

Police have also released the 911 call from the scene that night.

CRIME | 2nd man charged in killing of 8-year-old Atlanta girl

“I’m at Piedmont Park. I was here looking for my girlfriend because I couldn’t find her. She’s dead. She’s dead. Pease help. Please, alright yes, Ma’am. Oh, my God. Oh, my God.”

Police still haven’t made any arrests and are still asking for any information about the attack.

Atlanta’s mayor said earlier this week the “monster” who killed Janness must be taken off the streets. But Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Tuesday that rumors are not helping police to find the killer.

Her killing and another one at an Atlanta-area park have led to false reports on social media that a serial killer is on the loose in the region.

Law enforcement officials say there’s no reason to connect the cases, which occurred in parks about 20 miles from each other.

The cases are being investigated separately.

The other slaying was a shooting at Yellow River Park in Gwinnett County.

Police have identified the victim as 18-year-old Tori Lang, of Lithonia. Police said someone in the park discovered the body underneath a tree during a morning walk and called 911.

In a statement Thursday, Gwinnett County police say that as investigators sought to identify the woman, Lang’s relatives saw information about the case and pictures of Lang’s tattoos on social media and notified law enforcement.

Police said the motive is still unknown, and no arrests have been made.

From reports by The Associated Press and WRDW/WAGT

Most Read

Megan and Shay Dinkins
Friend speaks out on local mom, girl lost in triple killing
Columbia County schools
McDuffie County schools mandate masks; surge hits hospitals hard
RCSO investigation
Richmond County deputies face investigation over viral video
Sharla Hamilton
3rd person charged in murder of kidnapped Aiken man
Hilton Head Island
Shark bites Hilton Head lifeguard in region’s 2nd attack in a week

Latest News

Charles Lane, the Augusta watermelon man.
Meet the Watermelon Man who is planting seeds of kindness across Augusta
Wanted posters
Wanted posters: Can you help authorities find these people?
Piedmont Park
Latest updates on slaying of woman and her dog in Atlanta park
What we know now about S.C. slayings of local girl and her mom