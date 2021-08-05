New details emerge about night of slaying in Atlanta park

ATLANTA - In Atlanta, officers are releasing new information on the stabbing death of a woman and her dog in Piedmont Park.

The Atlanta Police Department released video of people they say were in or around the park the night Katie Janness and her dog were killed on July 28.

Police have also released the 911 call from the scene that night.

“I’m at Piedmont Park. I was here looking for my girlfriend because I couldn’t find her. She’s dead. She’s dead. Pease help. Please, alright yes, Ma’am. Oh, my God. Oh, my God.”

Police still haven’t made any arrests and are still asking for any information about the attack.

Atlanta’s mayor said earlier this week the “monster” who killed Janness must be taken off the streets. But Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Tuesday that rumors are not helping police to find the killer.

Her killing and another one at an Atlanta-area park have led to false reports on social media that a serial killer is on the loose in the region.

Law enforcement officials say there’s no reason to connect the cases, which occurred in parks about 20 miles from each other.

The cases are being investigated separately.

The other slaying was a shooting at Yellow River Park in Gwinnett County.

Police have identified the victim as 18-year-old Tori Lang, of Lithonia. Police said someone in the park discovered the body underneath a tree during a morning walk and called 911.

In a statement Thursday, Gwinnett County police say that as investigators sought to identify the woman, Lang’s relatives saw information about the case and pictures of Lang’s tattoos on social media and notified law enforcement.

Police said the motive is still unknown, and no arrests have been made.

From reports by The Associated Press and WRDW/WAGT