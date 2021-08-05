Advertisement

Moderna plans booster doses to help fight virus

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — Moderna officials say while its COVID-19 vaccine’s protection is holding up, it’s planning for booster doses to help fight the highly contagious delta variant.

With “the rising force of infection” from that variant and eventual waning immunity, a “booster will likely be necessary to keep us as safe as possible” this winter, Moderna President Dr. Stephen Hoge told investors.

The shots remain 93% effective four-to-six months after the second dose, according to the latest tracking of Moderna’s 30,000-person vaccine study, the company reported Thursday. But that came before the recent surge in delta-caused COVID-19 cases.

Real-world evidence from multiple countries shows protection, especially against hospitalizations and deaths, remains strong against the delta variant.

Hoge says a half-dose of the original vaccine given six-to-eight months after people’s second shot may provide a sufficient boost. He cited a small study showing that triggered increases in antibody levels high enough to fight variants, including delta.

Moderna and competitor Pfizer are studying a variety of booster strategies. While some countries already have begun offering a third dose to vulnerable groups with weak immune systems, U.S. health authorities haven’t called for boosters.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Tokyo hits record 5,042 daily cases as infections surge during Olympics

— US plans to require COVID-19 shots for foreign travelers

— Malaysia’s daily coronavirus cases top 20,000

— Researchers study chances of “long COVID” in vaccinated people

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCSO investigation
Richmond County deputies face investigation over viral video
Megan and Shay Dinkins
Friend speaks out on local mom, girl lost in triple killing
Columbia County schools
McDuffie County schools mandate masks; surge hits hospitals hard
Sharla Hamilton
3rd person charged in murder of kidnapped Aiken man
Hilton Head Island
Shark bites Hilton Head lifeguard in region’s 2nd attack in a week

Latest News

America's top doctors have had trouble recently staying on the same page regarding vaccine...
Biden administration’s mixed COVID messaging adds confusion on vaccines, masks
FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka listens at the...
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James transits the Atlantic Ocean on March 29, 2017, in this file...
Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs at Florida port
Jennifer Aniston has been strict about making sure everyone in her circle is vaccinated against...
Jennifer Aniston cutting unvaccinated people from her life
Craig Newell
Aiken County man arrested on child pornography charges