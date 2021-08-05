Meet the Watermelon Man who is planting seeds of kindness across Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - I spy - you spy - we all spy the Watermelon Guy. 75-year-old Charles Lane is always on the move.

You may know him as Charles Lane. Or you may know him as the Watermelon Man.

Even though he is known to be out in the community selling watermelons, it’s his big heart that encourages people to pull over or stop by.

“I enjoy people. Everywhere I go, I got to know them,” lane said. “My spirit is like that.”

First, you see him, and then he’s gone.

“God had told me not to stay in one place,” Lane said. “He tells me to move and try to serve everybody.”

And Lane says even though his truck is filled with watermelons, fresh fruit is not the only thing that keeps the community showering him with love.

“I want to help them and I’m helping a lot of them,” he said.

Helping through prayer and songs, he says after years of selling watermelons, the best part is meeting new people and saving souls.

“They want prayer... Most of them or they just love to be around me they feel the spirit of god in me,” Lane said. “Prayer works it changes things. It changes me. I know it will change anybody else.”

He says that’s why he’s out in the community fulfilling his purpose.

“I love what I’m doing. My wife said, ‘Honey, I ain’t never seen anybody like you,’” he said.

I guess it’s safe to say it’s because he’s one in a melon.

It’s not easy to spot the Watermelon Man, because he is always on the go so they started a Facebook page to track his whereabouts. So far that page already has nearly 3,000 members.

