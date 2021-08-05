Thousands of students ready to head back to the classroom today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of students head back to the classroom here at home tomorrow. All of Columbia County and elementary school students in Richmond County have their first day of school in the morning. And even if you don’t have kids or your kids already graduated you still have that back to school traffic. We have some last minute changes to know about the school year ahead and what you can expect.

Tonight last minute shoppers are trying to get the last things on their lists.

“Very last minute cause it’s day before school and a lot of things are sold out and you know just gotta make it work,” said Denique Joshua, mom.

Her kids are starting pre-k and the first grade and she’s excited for them.

“Honestly I’m not worried they’re prepared for this, they’re ready to say good bye tomorrow morning and have fun you know,” she said.

Nearly 21,000 Richmond County students and more than 19,400 Columbia County students head back to 46 elementary schools and 15 middle schools.

Parents remember both districts require masks on buses, Richmond County requires them in the classroom, and in Columbia County Schools they are optional. Something that’s the same in both districts, enhanced cleaning and social distancing as much as possible in the name of keeping kids safe.

But tomorrow morning these lights will be flashing and your commute will look a little different, and it’s our job to keep kids safe, before they even walk through the classroom doors.

“Assume that bus has your child, grandchild, neighbor in there and drive as if though they’re in there, exercise the same caution,” said Garrett Townsend, Spokesman AAA.

On Monday almost 17,000 high schoolers from both Richmond and Columbia County will be joining them.

