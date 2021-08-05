Advertisement

James Brown ‘cape man’ to be inducted into R&B Hall of Fame

By Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Legendary James Brown “cape man” Danny Ray is posthumously being inducted into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame.

The Augustan was not only known for his most famous role of the cape man of the Godfather of Soul, but he was also one of the most recognizable voices as Brown’s emcee.

Ray passed away on Feb. 2 at age 85. However, the hall of fame said he was aware of plans to induct him.

The hall of fame will forgo its live induction ceremony honoring its 2021 class due to the latest rise in coronavirus numbers around the United States.

Instead, the hall plans a special online salute at www.rbhof.com. Details will be released later.

Other notable posthumous inductees in the 2021 class include Luther Vandross, Natalie Cole, Barry White, Bobby “Blue” Bland, Ben E. King, Teddy Pendergrass, Percy Sledge, Johnny Lee Hooker, Lou Rawls, Nina Simone, Donny Hathaway, Johnny “Guitar” Watson and Donna Summer.

MORE | Interactive R&B Hall of Fame museum on the table again for Augusta

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan and Shay Dinkins
Friend speaks out on local mom, girl lost in triple killing
Columbia County schools
McDuffie County schools mandate masks; surge hits hospitals hard
RCSO investigation
Richmond County deputies face investigation over viral video
Sharla Hamilton
3rd person charged in murder of kidnapped Aiken man
Hilton Head Island
Shark bites Hilton Head lifeguard in region’s 2nd attack in a week

Latest News

News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for August 5
Secoriea Turner
2nd man charged in killing of 8-year-old Atlanta girl
No students were injured
School year starts for several districts across the CSRA
Masks will be required in Richmond County schools this year.
Are masks mandated in your kids’ school district? Here’s the list