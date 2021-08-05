James Brown ‘cape man’ to be inducted into R&B Hall of Fame

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Legendary James Brown “cape man” Danny Ray is posthumously being inducted into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame.

The Augustan was not only known for his most famous role of the cape man of the Godfather of Soul, but he was also one of the most recognizable voices as Brown’s emcee.

Ray passed away on Feb. 2 at age 85 . However, the hall of fame said he was aware of plans to induct him.

The hall of fame will forgo its live induction ceremony honoring its 2021 class due to the latest rise in coronavirus numbers around the United States.

Instead, the hall plans a special online salute at www.rbhof.com . Details will be released later.

Other notable posthumous inductees in the 2021 class include Luther Vandross, Natalie Cole, Barry White, Bobby “Blue” Bland, Ben E. King, Teddy Pendergrass, Percy Sledge, Johnny Lee Hooker, Lou Rawls, Nina Simone, Donny Hathaway, Johnny “Guitar” Watson and Donna Summer.

