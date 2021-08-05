Advertisement

Infrastructure bill could bring billions of dollars to South Carolina

By Nick Reagan
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The details of the president’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act have been released and it shows how much of the $550-billion-dollar investment will come to South Carolina.

The Biden Administration is calling it a once in a generation investment into roads and bridges.

South Carolina would receive approximately $4.6 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $274 million for bridge replacement and repairs over five years.

A fact sheet on South Carolina’s share of the funding released by the White House states there are 1,702 bridges and over 7,292 miles of highway in poor condition.

Since 2011, commute times have increased by 7.4% in South Carolina, and on average, each driver pays $625 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair, according to the report.

Another $5 billion is set aside to improve the state’s public transportation. South Carolinians who take public transportation spend an extra 53% of their time commuting. The data states non-white households are 4.4 times more likely to rely on public transportation for their commute.

The report found 19% of public transit vehicles in the state are “past useful life.”

Also in the act is $100 million to develop internet connectivity and another $70 million for creating an electric vehicle charging network.

