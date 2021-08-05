Advertisement

Fatal collision in Bamberg County

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of Rifle Range Road near Hamlin Road.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fatal collision took place in Bamberg County tonight on Spring Branch Road near Deacon Road.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash was called in around 8 p.m.

There was one vehicle involved, a 2014 Hyundai Sedan. The car was driving east on Spring Branch Road and ran off the roadway left and struck a tree. The driver sustained fatal injuries.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

