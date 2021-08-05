COVID updates: Surge is ‘senseless,’ local doc says as hospitals flooded

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wave of COVID-19 cases that’s fueled by the super-contagious delta variant continues to affect hospitals across the region, with University Hospital seeing 72 inpatients as of today.

The total of 72 is up from 64 the day before.

As recently as July 6 before the delta variant became the dominant strain, the hospital was down to three inpatients, although the current surge is far below the post-holiday surge in January, when the hospital had nearly 150 inpatients at times.

Other hospitals across the CSRA have been seeing increases this week, as well.

We’re hearing from a doctor at University Hospital who is sending out a new warning about COVID cases.

In a Facebook post from the hospital this week, infectious disease specialist Dr. Ioana Chirca talked about what she’s seen and learned about the virus so far — and where it’s headed.

She says the average age of patients admitted to the hospital now is lower than in past surges, toward the 30- to 50-year-old range — and the overwhelming majority are unvaccinated.

Chirca also says the delta variant is more than 200 percent more contagious than the original strain.

Someone with the delta variant infects six to 10 other people.

Chirca says vaccination seems to remain highly effective in preventing severe cases, hospitalization and death.

She calls our COVID situation a tragedy, saying it is “senseless, stupid, and unnecessary.”

In giving an update to the Augusta Commission earlier this week, Dr. Stephen Goggins, director of the local health district, said vaccinations have dramatically declined in recent weeks. At the peak, Richmond County saw about 2,500 vaccinations a day, but now we’re seeing only about 200.

University Hospital urges people to attend a vaccination clinic Aug. 12 in its cafeteria dining room at 1350 Walton Way. Walk-ins will be welcome, but you can sign up at https://university_hospital_covid_clinic_aug-11.eventbrite.com . You must be 18 or older, and your state of residency does not matter.

For more options on vaccination in the CSRA, visit https://www.wrdw.com/2021/04/16/covid-19-vaccine-where-you-can-get-a-shot-in-2-state-region/ .

