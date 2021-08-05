Columbia County back to school and tracking COVID cases

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was the first day back for folks in Columbia County. Things out there are a bit different than in Richmond County. For starters, masks are optional. But where policy may vary, COVID stays the same.

We are in this odd place. Some things feel “Normal-normal” like “Pre-COVID normal.” Other things feel like it’s just the same old pandemic, different day. And the first day of school was absolutely no exception.

For Rich and Jenna Creighton this year was a breath of fresh air.

“Last year, even though he went to a different school, it was still a Zoom call was our orientation,” said Rich Creighton, Columbia County Parent.

Jennifer Shellard tells a similar story after her family moved here in the middle of the year.

“I wasn’t able to meet teachers, I just kinda had to open the door and let my kids go in,” said Shellard.

Some things never change like running to class. But some things from 2020 haven’t changed either. Columbia County has an added battle this year. Tracking who is wearing a mask. And who isn’t. All for contact tracing.

“That will also be a part of the question and answer when we go through that contact tracing. And so, we’ll be asking the teacher, we’ll also be asking the student. So, who they were around and the people that were close by, and typically we get a very good response as far as what the students were doing, what kind of protective measures were in place,” said Dr. Steven Flynt, Superintendent of Columbia County Schools.

The school says there’s no magic number they’ll need to require masks or move to all virtual learning. They say there’s too many things they’re considering.

“Looking at the national as well as state and local guidelines. But what are the numbers looking at here, what’s happening in a school, with a contact tracing, did we actually have spread happen there?” said Flynt.

And making sure to stop and contain the spread.

While the district says they’re following local and national guidelines, many of you have brought up that they’ve ignored the recommendations from both the CDC and AAP to require masks in schools.

Dr. Flynt tells us for now they’re focusing on sanitizing, hand washing, and keeping numbers in school low. If cases in schools go up they’ll be reevaluating.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.