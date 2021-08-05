Advertisement

AU hasn’t mandated masks at this point; town hall meeting set today

By Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With classes set to start Aug. 11 at Augusta University, the school says it’s staying vigilant against the delta variant of COVID-19, although the University System of Georgia at this point hasn’t mandated masks or vaccinations.

The university system says masks are encouraged but not required except in certain areas.

Here are AU’s recommendations as of Monday:

  • Masks are encouraged, but not required for faculty or students except in clinical spaces such as Augusta University Medical Center,  College of Nursing’s Nurse-Managed Health Center or the Dental College of Georgia clinics.
  • Vaccination is encouraged but not required.
  • While masks/face coverings are not required on campus, they must be worn while using public transportation, including university shuttles.
  • Classes during the fall semester will be taught as advertised. An exception may be granted by the provost through the college dean in cases where a faculty member tests positive for COVID but can still teach online.
  • Vaccinated people are not required to quarantine unless they are symptomatic and await testing.

Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel will hold a town hall meeting at 4 p.m. today with more updates. Guests can attend in person at the Auditoria Center or watch the live stream at https://www.augusta.edu/stream.

The University System of Georgia says it recognizes COVID-19 vaccines offer safe, effective protection and urges all students, faculty, staff and visitors to get vaccinated either on campus or with a local provider.

Additionally, everyone is encouraged to wear a mask or face covering while inside campus facilities.

MORE | S.C. lawmaker and attorney general debate legality of mask requirement on college campuses

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan and Shay Dinkins
Friend speaks out on local mom, girl lost in triple killing
Columbia County schools
McDuffie County schools mandate masks; surge hits hospitals hard
RCSO investigation
Richmond County deputies face investigation over viral video
Sharla Hamilton
3rd person charged in murder of kidnapped Aiken man
Hilton Head Island
Shark bites Hilton Head lifeguard in region’s 2nd attack in a week

Latest News

The CDC says the delta variant of COVID-19 now makes up more than 93% of new cases.
Debate continues on mask mandates as delta variant takes over
Masks will be required in Richmond County schools this year.
Are masks mandated in your kids’ school district? Here’s the list
The attorney who set up the display says his warning is personal, having lost his...
Giant skeleton, gravestones send message to unvaccinated in NC neighborhood
ICU nurse
‘People knew it was coming’: Novant ICU nurse shares experience as COVID-19 cases rise