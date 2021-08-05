AU hasn’t mandated masks at this point; town hall meeting set today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With classes set to start Aug. 11 at Augusta University, the school says it’s staying vigilant against the delta variant of COVID-19, although the University System of Georgia at this point hasn’t mandated masks or vaccinations.

The university system says masks are encouraged but not required except in certain areas.

Here are AU’s recommendations as of Monday:

Masks are encouraged, but not required for faculty or students except in clinical spaces such as Augusta University Medical Center, College of Nursing’s Nurse-Managed Health Center or the Dental College of Georgia clinics.

Vaccination is encouraged but not required.

While masks/face coverings are not required on campus, they must be worn while using public transportation, including university shuttles.

Classes during the fall semester will be taught as advertised. An exception may be granted by the provost through the college dean in cases where a faculty member tests positive for COVID but can still teach online.

Vaccinated people are not required to quarantine unless they are symptomatic and await testing.

Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel will hold a town hall meeting at 4 p.m. today with more updates. Guests can attend in person at the Auditoria Center or watch the live stream at https://www.augusta.edu/stream .

The University System of Georgia says it recognizes COVID-19 vaccines offer safe, effective protection and urges all students, faculty, staff and visitors to get vaccinated either on campus or with a local provider.

Additionally, everyone is encouraged to wear a mask or face covering while inside campus facilities.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.