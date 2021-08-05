Aiken County man arrested on child pornography charges

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County man is facing several charges after authorities discovered multiple files containing child pornography on his computer.

On July 17, 2020, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office received information from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office in reference to a child pornography investigation.

Arrest warrants state that authorities located the lewd materials on the computer of 25-year-old Craig Newell of Windsor, S.C.

On Aug. 4. Newell was charged with five counts of sexual exploitation with a minor in the third degree, according to arrest records.

He was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center where he is currently being held as of Thursday morning.

