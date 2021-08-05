Advertisement

2nd man charged in killing of 8-year-old Atlanta girl

Secoriea Turner
Secoriea Turner(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A second man has been charged in connection with last summer’s shooting death of an 8-year-old Atlanta girl who was killed near the site where police had fatally shot a Black man weeks earlier.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 23-year-old Jerrion Amari McKinney, of Loganville, was arrested on multiple charges, including murder and 12 gang-related offenses, for the July 4, 2020 slaying of Secoriea Turner.

Secoriea was fatally shot on the Fourth of July 2020 while riding in an SUV near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks had been killed by a white police officer.

It was not immediately clear whether McKinney had an attorney who could comment.

