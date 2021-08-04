Advertisement

Threat puts Thomson High School put on lockdown for a time

Thomson High School
Thomson High School(Jasmine Anderson)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thomson High School was put under lockdown for a time Wednesday morning due to a threat on the third day of the school year.

The McDuffie County School System said the school was notified by 911 dispatchers of a potential threat.

Administrators followed protocols in the school district safety plan and placing the school on lockdown within less than a minute of receiving the 911 call.

The threat was removed by law enforcement within minutes, the district said.

“As with all matters of student safety, we have taken this very seriously and have acted accordingly, utilizing both the appropriate laws and the Safe Schools Plan,” the district said.

“The McDuffie County School System would like to assure everyone that the school administrative team, in collaboration with the district office and the McDuffie County Schools Department of Public Safety, is working to maintain safety and normal operations throughout the remainder of the school day.”

All students and staff are safe, and there will be zero tolerance of threats made on any campus, the district said.

“As always, the safety and security of the students, faculty and staff members remain our top priority, and we will take all necessary steps to ensure a safe and secure learning environment,” the district said.

