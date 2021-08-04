Advertisement

South Carolina COVID-19 testing spiked in July

By Chris Joseph
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - DHEC data reports South Carolina is testing itself for COVID-19 at a rate not seen since April.

On July 30, DHEC data reports 24,641 viral tests were tallied.

It’s the highest number of tests since April 29, when DHEC received 25,305 tests.

In that time, the 7-day percent positive average jumped from 4.4 percent to 12.2 percent.

DHEC Medical Consultant Dr. Jonathan Knoche said the rate of testing is keeping pace with the spike in COVID-19 cases.

“At this moment we’re not setting up additional test sites because we believe the testing opportunities, we currently having available can meet the increasing demand. However, we’re constantly evaluating demand and responding appropriately and we’re not seeing a shortage of COVID-19 tests at this time,” he said.

He pointed to the more transmissible delta variant as the driver of the increased percent positive.

“The earlier versions if somebody had COVID-19, they would maybe infect 1 or 2 other people. With the current delta variant we’re seeing that number closer to 8 or 9,” he said.

Dr. Oscar Lovelace of Lovelace Family Medicine said demand for testing has required his office to source materials from multiple providers, but it has not inhibited their ability.

He said the surge in COVID-19 cases is hitting the Prosperity community, and taking an emotional toll.

“As a family physician who’s been in the community where his grandfather grew up, I’ve had 10, 20, 30 year relationships with patients. Family medicine is basically like taking care of family, and when you know someone for 30 years, it hits close to home,” he said.

To find a coronavirus testing location near you, click here. To schedule a vaccine appointment, click here.

