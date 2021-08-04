Sandersville basketball star brings home the gold in Tokyo Olympics

SANDERSVILLE, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) - A Washington County native can now add Olympic champion to her resume. Sandersvilles’ own Allisha Gray and her team just won gold in the first-ever 3 by 3 basketball event. Today we talked to her about what it feels like to be a champion.

Allisha Gray has been to the top of nearly every basketball mountain. A state champion in high school. A national champion in college. And now an Olympic champion in Tokyo.

“The goal was to go out there and win a gold medal. We accomplished that. Our mission was to not come back empty-handed, and we did it. It was great,” said Gray.

But she didn’t climb those mountains alone. After winning the gold, Gray shouted out her family and hometown of Sandersville Georgia.

“It hit different when they asked about my parents, because my parents are the reason behind all this. Without my parents, there is no Allisha Gray,” she said.

While her actual family couldn’t be with her in Tokyo, she had some extended family standing by her side. Fellow Gamecocks A’ja Wilson and Dawn Staley are also at the games competing for a 5v5 gold medal.

“That Gamecock blood runs strong. They were so excited for me and happy for me so it was real cool. They supported me the whole Olympics,” she said.

She says other than winning the gold, her favorite part was the opening ceremonies.

“You got to see all the different athletes from different countries and even from the U.S. I got to meet Damien Lillard. He’s my favorite point guard in the NBA. I got to take a picture with him,” she said.

Gray says she’s gotten an overwhelming amount of support, and hasn’t been able to get back to every message. But she says she’s grateful for everyone who’s come along for the journey. As for the gold medal itself, Gray’s gonna put it somewhere special.

“I’ll probably lock it up honestly. Keep it safe,” she said.

Gray is back in the United States now as she gets ready for the rest of the WNBA season. We’re going to hear from her family later this week.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.