Mayor Hardie Davis says no need for a mask mandate in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here at home doctor Stephen Goggans with DPH gave an update on COVID cases in Richmond County. According to him, cases are trending up with no sign of slowing down. But at this time Mayor Hardie Davis says there no need for a mask mandate.

“Giving what Dr. Goggings shared with us on today, the concerns about the recent COVID cases, has not risen to the level of where it’s necessary to put a mask mandate in place. I think he generally said follow the CDC guidelines and they recommended people wear a mask, those that are fully vaccinated and without question, those who are not vaccinated,” said Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.

At the commission meeting today Augusta commissioners also discussed the results of the internal audit into the mayor’s credit card spending. And more on the current COVID situation and cigar lounges.

